TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Mar 25, 2024 04:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 04:38 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Jisshu Sengupta to play villain in ‘Toofan’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Mar 25, 2024 04:14 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 04:38 PM
Photos: Collected

Shakib Khan's highly anticipated film, "Toofan", continues to unveil surprises for fans. Recently, the makers announced that Mimi Chakraborty and Masuma Rahman Nabila will be starring in lead roles in the movie.

Now, another Tollywood star, Jisshu Sengupta, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the movie. While the makers have yet to make an official announcement regarding Jisshu's involvement, sources close to the production have disclosed to The Daily Star that he is set to portray the antagonist in the film.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Toofan" is slated to be one of the most high-budget Bangladeshi films, with a collaborative effort from Shakib Khan himself, SVF, Chorki, and Alpha-i. It's safe to say that audiences are eagerly awaiting its release.

Taapsee Pannu marries long-time boyfriend in intimate wedding
Read more

Taapsee Pannu marries long-time boyfriend in intimate wedding

 

Related topic:
ToofanShakib KhanJisshu SenguptaChorkiMasuma Rahman NabilaMimi Chakraborty
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jaya starrer 'Dawshom Awbotaar' sets record in advance ticket sales

Siam, Safa and Manoj lead Vicky Zahed’s ‘Tikit’

Siam, Safa and Manoj lead Vicky Zahed’s ‘Tikit’

Actress Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan to make their political debuts

Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila to star opposite Shakib Khan in ‘Toofan’

Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila to star opposite Shakib Khan in ‘Toofan’

2w ago
Tickets sold out for Farooki's 'Autobiography' at Busan International Film fest

Tickets sold out for Farooki's 'Autobiography' at Busan International Film fest

|রাজনীতি

ব্যাংক একীভূত করে আরেকটা দুর্নীতির ব্যবস্থা হচ্ছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

মির্জা ফখরুল বলেন, হাজার হাজার কোটি টাকা বিদেশে পাচার করেছে তারা, টাকার কোনো হিসাব নাই।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ-ভুটানের মধ্যে ৩ সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification