Jisshu Sengupta to play villain in ‘Toofan’

Shakib Khan's highly anticipated film, "Toofan", continues to unveil surprises for fans. Recently, the makers announced that Mimi Chakraborty and Masuma Rahman Nabila will be starring in lead roles in the movie.

Now, another Tollywood star, Jisshu Sengupta, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the movie. While the makers have yet to make an official announcement regarding Jisshu's involvement, sources close to the production have disclosed to The Daily Star that he is set to portray the antagonist in the film.

"Toofan" is slated to be one of the most high-budget Bangladeshi films, with a collaborative effort from Shakib Khan himself, SVF, Chorki, and Alpha-i. It's safe to say that audiences are eagerly awaiting its release.