Taapsee Pannu marries long-time boyfriend in intimate wedding

Photo: Collected

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe, in Udaipur. According to News18, the wedding took place on Saturday, March 23. The ceremonies commenced on Wednesday and were attended by their families and close friends.

According to the report, the wedding of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe did not have many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Taapsee's "Dobaaraa" and "Thappad" co-star Pavail Gulati was present at the event, along with director Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has collaborated with her on films like "Manmarziyaan" and "Dobaara", as well as produced "Saand Ki Aankh". Additionally, Kanika Dhillon and her husband, Himanshu Sharma, were also amongst the attendees.

The wedding ceremony, described as "an extremely intimate affair," took place with pre-wedding festivities commencing on March 20. Amidst these marriage reports, photos have emerged featuring producer-writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Pavail Gulati, seemingly captured at Taapsee and Mathias' wedding venue.

Kanika posted several photos on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a pink and silver outfit while posing outdoors. Her husband was also pictured, dressed in a blue and white kurta, pyjama, and jacket. The caption of the post read, "Keeping it peach #StyleWithKanika #MereYaarKiShaadi #HimanshuSharma #KanikaDhillon." The photos appear to be from Taapsee's event.

Pavail shared a photo on Instagram featuring Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and her cousin Evania Pannu, along with Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty. He captioned it, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!" In the comments, Abhilash wrote "IYKYK", while others congratulated the couple, referring to Mathias' wedding.

Fans can anticipate Taapsee in the upcoming thriller film "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba", alongside Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Jimmy Shergill also stars in a leading role. This movie serves as a sequel to "Haseen Dilruba", which premiered on Netflix in July 2021, receiving positive reviews from viewers. 

The original film starred Vikrant, Taapsee, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba" will be available for streaming on Netflix, although the official release date is yet to be announced.

