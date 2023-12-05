'Dunki' trailer release: Preview of time-defying journey

Shah Rukh Khan, in collaboration for the first time with renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is set to dazzle audiences with their upcoming film "Dunki", slated for a Christmas release on December 21 in cinemas. The fourth trailer of this highly-anticipated movie was recently revealed more about the story.

The trailer opens with Shah Rukh's character, Hardy, introducing himself against the backdrop of a moving train set in the year 1995 in a village called Laltu. He acquaints the audience with his circle of friends, notably Sukhi (played by Vicky Kaushal) who grapples with learning English, and Mannu (portrayed by Taapsee Pannu), a staunch supporter of Hardy amidst ridicule for his English skills, whom he affectionately terms as his "girl wali friend."

Boman Irani appears as their English teacher, promising to equip them with the necessary skills to migrate abroad. Both Vicky and Shah Rukh's characters justify their aspirations to relocate overseas despite lacking language proficiency, citing the historical precedence of the British ruling India without knowing Hindi.

The trailer delves into their perilous journey by crossing borders, showcasing moments of danger and resilience, including an instance where Shah Rukh's character wields a gun in self-defense. However, the most striking revelation comes as Shah Rukh unveils his appearance as an aged man, Hardy, 25 years later. Clad in an orange and blue striped t-shirt, and sporting a grey beard, he is depicted participating in a race – an intriguing portrayal following his previously depicted aged character, Vikram Rathore, in Atlee's "Jawan".

"Dunki" is touted as a poignant narrative depicting the aspirations of four friends and their ambitious pursuit to achieve their dreams on foreign shores. Derived from real-life experiences, the film promises a compelling blend of love, friendship, and a journey that combines varied yet compelling stories, offering moments both hilarious and heartrending.

This marks Shah Rukh Khan's third film this year, following his impactful roles in "Pathaan" and "Jawan", delivering an eclectic mix of entertainment across genres.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, in collaboration with Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films, "Dunki" is eagerly anticipated by fans.