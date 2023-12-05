TV & Film
‘CID’ inspector Fredericks no more
Photo: Collected

Dinesh Phadnis, known for playing Inspector Fredericks, one of CID's most cherished characters, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57. The actor succumbed to multiple organ failure and was taken off the ventilator last night.

Dinesh Phadnis reportedly passed away at 12:08 am on December 5 at Mumbai's Tunga Hospital.

Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis' co-actor from CID who portrayed Daya on the show, confirmed his passing to an Indian portal. 

The entire CID crew was closely monitoring the situation and stands in solidarity with the family. The last rites of Dinesh will be conducted today at Daulat Nagar crematorium.

Dinesh was a prominent figure in the Hindi TV industry, renowned for his portrayal of Fredericks on "CID," a show that spanned nearly two decades. Venturing into the silver screen, he featured in films such as "Sarfarosh," "Mela," and more. His last appearance was in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30."

Filmmaker, freedom fighter Nur Mohammad Moni no more

He is survived by his wife Nayana and daughter Tanu. 

X