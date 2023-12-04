TV & Film
Filmmaker, freedom fighter Nur Mohammad Moni no more

Photo: Collected

Renowned filmmaker and freedom fighter Nur Mohammad Moni bid farewell to the world today after succumbing to a severe brain stroke at the age of 71. The tragic news was confirmed by Apurbo Rana, assistant secretary of the Director's Guild, who relayed the unfortunate information to The Daily Star.

Moni, known for his significant contributions to the world of cinema and his pivotal role as a freedom fighter, faced a sudden and severe brain stroke at his residence around 2 pm today.

The first Janaja (funeral prayer) is slated to be held at FDC later this evening, marking a sombre moment for the film community and beyond.

Nur Mohammad Moni's illustrious career included notable works such as his collaboration as an assistant on the film "Toofan". As a director, he left an indelible mark with films like "Protishruti", "Ma-Baap", "Padma Amar Jibon", "Maleka Shundori", "Ghater Majhi", "Raja Keno Ashami", and "Rani Chowdhurani".

 

