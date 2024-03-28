Shakib Khan’s birthday bash lights up New York’s Times Square billboard

Fans always go overboard to show their love and admiration for their favourite celebrities. Today is Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan's birthday (March 28).

To mark this joyous occasion, some of his ardent fans, who adoringly call themselves "Shakibians" in the USA, have gone as far as to rent a billboard at New York's iconic Times Square adorned with Shakib Khan's portrait along with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Farjana Aktar, a Bangladeshi expatriate and a digital creator, has arranged the display. She, along with fellow Shakib fans, teamed up to celebrate the actor's birthday in front of the designated billboard on Times Square. After cutting a cake on the superstar's name, they addressed heartfelt good wishes to Shakib on his birthday.

"Shakib Khan is our superstar. For years, I have dreamt of seeing him featured on a Times Square billboard. That's why I arranged it to make it happen on his birthday and express our love and admiration for him," said Farjana Aktar, the principal organiser of the event.

"I have done this on behalf of all Shakibians. It was our dream to see our hero in a global platform like this. So this is my tribute to the fans and the superstar himself," she added.

"We are so happy that we could celebrate his birthday in such a grand and iconic gesture. Shakib Khan is an asset not only to Bangladesh but also to the whole world. Happy birthday King Khan from New York Times Square!," expressed another fan in a video shared by Farjana Aktar on her official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the trailer for his upcoming feature film "Rajkumar" will be launched at the UAE's Burj Khalifa to mark Shakib's birthday.

Simultaneously, Shakib will receive a birthday message displayed on the screen of Dubai's iconic and renowned skyscraper, the world's tallest structure, accompanied by a fireworks display on his birthday.