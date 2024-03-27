TV & Film
Official first look of ‘Toofan’ thrills fans

Photo: Collected

Shakib Khan's fans are eagerly gearing up to celebrate the superstar's birthday which is approaching this Thursday. Adding to the excitement, Alpha i has gifted his fans with an advanced present by unveiling the first look of Shakib Khan's upcoming film "Toofan". Earlier, director Raihan Rafi had promised fans that a storm would brew on social media with the release of the first look at 4:00pm.

 

The anticipation among fans and celebrities alike has reached a fever pitch over the first glimpse of the film. In the released image, Shakib Khan cuts a striking figure in a black jacket paired with aviator sunglasses. His long, wavy hair flows freely, complementing his suave demeanour. With his shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black necklace and a formidable gun resting beside him, he embodies the essence of a gangster with effortless charisma.

Previously, the production team announced the star-studded cast, which includes Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty, and Masuma Rahman Nabila. Although there hasn't been an official confirmation about Jisshu's participation from the makers, insider sources revealed to The Daily Star that he is set to take on the role of the antagonist in the film.

Jisshu Sengupta to play villain in ‘Toofan’

"Toofan" is slated to be one of the most high-budget Bangladeshi films, with collaborative efforts from Shakib Khan, SVF, Chorki, and Alpha-i.

 

