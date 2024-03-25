TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:36 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Salman Khan headlines celeb lineup at Baba Siddique's iftar party

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:30 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:36 PM
Salman Khan headlines celeb lineup at Baba Siddique's iftar party
Photo: NDTV

At Baba Siddique's star-studded iftar party, Salman Khan took the lead in the celebrity attendance. The Bollywood icon, last seen in the blockbuster film "Tiger 3" alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, graced the occasion dressed in a black and white sherwani. Upon arrival, Khan was warmly welcomed by Baba Siddique near the entrance, where they also posed for photographs. Salman Khan annually attends Baba Siddique's iftar gatherings.

Other notable celebrities spotted at the party included Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, and celebrity couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Adding glamour to the event were stars like Hina Khan, Mannara Chopra, Adah Sharma, Zareen Khan, Fighter star Rishabh Sawhney, Aamna Sharif, and many others.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up to headline director AR Murugadoss' upcoming film. The announcement of the film was made by the "Tiger 3" star on Instagram earlier this month. In a message shared by the actor on social media, he mentioned that the film is slated to release on Eid 2025. 

Shah Rukh Khan's smoking habit reignites debate after video surfaces
Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's smoking habit reignites debate after video surfaces

Accompanied by a collage featuring himself alongside the director and producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman expressed his excitement, stating, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented @a.r.murugadoss and my friend #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

AR Murugadoss has previously directed acclaimed films such as "Ghajini" starring Aamir Khan, the 2020 Rajinikanth film "Darbar", and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" starring Akshay Kumar, amongst others. This untitled project will mark Salman Khan's first collaboration with AR Murugadoss.

Related topic:
Salman Khan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Security breach at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, two men held for trespassing

Security breach at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, two men held for trespassing

KIFF 2024 to celebrate cinema with lineup of 219 films from 39 countries

Salman Khan celebrates 58th birthday

From Mirpur to Chattogram: Bangladeshi ‘Sallu’ fans provide charity on bhai’s birthday

KIFF 2023: Salman Khan and Mamata Banerjee dance at the opening ceremony

|বাংলাদেশ

১০ বিশিষ্টজনের হাতে স্বাধীনতা পুরস্কার তুলে দিলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

স্বাধীনতা পুরস্কার-২০২৪ বিজয়ীদের পক্ষে মোহাম্মদ রফিকুজ্জামান অনুষ্ঠানে নিজস্ব অনুভূতি ব্যক্ত করেন।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|পরিবেশ

নদীতে এত কম পানি আগে দেখেনি পদ্মাপারের মানুষ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification