Salman Khan headlines celeb lineup at Baba Siddique's iftar party

At Baba Siddique's star-studded iftar party, Salman Khan took the lead in the celebrity attendance. The Bollywood icon, last seen in the blockbuster film "Tiger 3" alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, graced the occasion dressed in a black and white sherwani. Upon arrival, Khan was warmly welcomed by Baba Siddique near the entrance, where they also posed for photographs. Salman Khan annually attends Baba Siddique's iftar gatherings.

Other notable celebrities spotted at the party included Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, and celebrity couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Adding glamour to the event were stars like Hina Khan, Mannara Chopra, Adah Sharma, Zareen Khan, Fighter star Rishabh Sawhney, Aamna Sharif, and many others.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up to headline director AR Murugadoss' upcoming film. The announcement of the film was made by the "Tiger 3" star on Instagram earlier this month. In a message shared by the actor on social media, he mentioned that the film is slated to release on Eid 2025.

Accompanied by a collage featuring himself alongside the director and producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman expressed his excitement, stating, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented @a.r.murugadoss and my friend #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

AR Murugadoss has previously directed acclaimed films such as "Ghajini" starring Aamir Khan, the 2020 Rajinikanth film "Darbar", and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" starring Akshay Kumar, amongst others. This untitled project will mark Salman Khan's first collaboration with AR Murugadoss.