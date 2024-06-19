Shah Rukh Khan tops as India’s richest actor with Rs 6300cr net worth

South Indian stars dominate the highest-paid rankings

For over a century, Bollywood has been the cornerstone of India's visual media landscape, capturing the hearts of the country's Hindi-speaking population. This dominance often leads to the assumption that Bollywood actors are the highest-paid in India. However, in recent years, the success of films like "Baahubali", "RRR", "Pushpa", and "Arjun Reddy", among others, have flipped the script.

South Indian cinema has garnered nationwide acclaim, attracting audiences with its compelling narratives and high-octane action. These films have long held a cult status across India, paving the way for South Indian actors to rise to prominence among the highest earners in the industry. In fact, the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors are predominantly from South Indian film industries.

Forbes, using IMDb data, recently revealed the list of the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors, showcasing a blend of talent from Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan clearly tops the table with a wide margin; while Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth also feature prominently in the list.

Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 6300 crore net worth

Known as Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has had his share of flops, but his recent successes, "Jawan" and "Pathaan", both grossing over Rs 2000 crores worldwide, reassert his dominance. His latest film, "Dunki", continues to perform well, cementing his status as Bollywood's highest-paid star.

Salman Khan: Rs 2900 crore net worth

Salman Khan, evolving from a romantic lead to a beloved 'bhai,' remains one of India's top-paid actors. His recent release, "Tiger 3", has grossed over Rs 466.63 crore worldwide.

Photo: Collected

Akshay Kumar: Rs 2500 crore net worth

Akshay Kumar is renowned for his comedic roles and socially relevant films. While 2023 lacked major hits, "OMG 2", featuring him in a guest role, grossed Rs 221 crore worldwide.

Photo: Collected

Aamir Khan: Rs 1862 crore net worth

Aamir Khan, dubbed Mr Perfectionist, is celebrated for his meticulous approach to filmmaking. While "Laal Singh Chaddha" underperformed, he aims for a comeback with "Sitaare Zameen Par" this year, following his previous hits like "Dangal" and "PK".

Photo: Collected

Joseph Vijay: Rs 474 crore net worth

Thalapathy Vijay, another top South Indian actor, has a career spanning over two decades. His 2023 films, "Varisu" and "Leo", grossed Rs 300 crore and Rs 612 crore worldwide, respectively, with "Leo" being the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Rajinikanth: Rs 430 crore net worth

Rajinikanth, a revered figure in South India, commands immense respect and adulation. Known officially as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, he primarily stars in Tamil films. His recent hit, "Jailer", saw him earn Rs 110 crores.

Photo: Collected

Allu Arjun: Rs 350 crore net worth

Best known for his role in "Pushpa: The Rise", Allu Arjun is set to break records with the upcoming sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2".

Prabhas: Rs 241 crore net worth

Prabhas soared to fame with the "Baahubali" series. Despite the controversy surrounding "Adipurush", his latest film, "Salaar", grossed Rs 369.37 crore domestically, outperforming Rajinikanth's "Jailer".

Ajith Kumar: Rs 196 crore net worth

Ajith Kumar, another top South Indian actor, impressed audiences with his 2023 release, "Thunivu", which earned Rs 130 crores in India.

Kamal Hassan: Rs 150 crore net worth

Kamal Hassan has appeared in around 220 films. His fans eagerly await his next film, "KH 234", directed by Mani Ratnam.

These actors, hailing from both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, represent the pinnacle of Indian film talent, showcasing their widespread appeal and box office prowess across the country and beyond.