Shah Rukh Khan's smoking habit reignites debate after video surfaces

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic presence on and off-screen, has once again sparked controversy over his smoking habit after a video surfaced online. The video captures Khan puffing away at a cigarette during a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Despite Kolkata's victory in the match, the focus shifted to Shah Rukh Khan's smoking habit, drawing mixed reactions on social media. Fans cheered as the superstar, clad in a cream-coloured shirt and sporting dark shades, graced the stadium. However, his act of smoking raised eyebrows and fueled discussions across various platforms.

The video, presumably captured by cameras in Eden Gardens' VIP gallery and broadcasted during the match, has reignited the debate surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's smoking habit. While many are familiar with Khan's smoking inclination, questions have been raised about his decision to smoke openly in the gallery. Critics argue that such behaviour sets a negative example, especially for the younger generation.

One critic expressed disappointment, stating, "This is Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood actor and a key figure in the entertainment industry. He's smoking openly, a scene that was directly televised. Allowing smoking within the BCCI premises? Such incidents will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the youth. This cannot be overlooked. Shah Rukh Khan, you should be ashamed."

The incident has sparked discussions about smoking regulations within sports venues and celebrities' responsibilities as public figures.