Emraan Hashmi drops first look as Omi Bhau in 'OG'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's first look as Omi Bhau in the upcoming Telugu film "OG" was revealed by the makers on the occasion of his birthday today. Directed by Sujeeth, "OG" marks Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema.

Emraan will play a gangster called Omi Bhau in the film. The poster depicts Emraan Hashmi sporting a rugged look with? a beard, long hair, and a scar on his eyebrow, smoking a cigarette.

"OG" is currently under production and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Tej Sapru, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ajay Ghosh. With music composed by Thaman S, the movie is scheduled to hit screens in September this year.