TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 24, 2024 05:49 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 05:58 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Emraan Hashmi drops first look as Omi Bhau in 'OG'

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 24, 2024 05:49 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 05:58 PM
Emraan Hashmi drops first look as Omi Bhau in 'OG'
Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's first look as Omi Bhau in the upcoming Telugu film "OG" was revealed by the makers on the occasion of his birthday today. Directed by Sujeeth, "OG" marks Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema.

Emraan will play a gangster called Omi Bhau in the film. The poster depicts Emraan Hashmi sporting a rugged look with? a beard, long hair, and a scar on his eyebrow, smoking a cigarette. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mahiya Mahi to portray Shakib Khan's mother!
Read more

Mahiya Mahi portraying Shakib Khan’s mother!

"OG" is currently under production and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Tej Sapru, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ajay Ghosh. With music composed by Thaman S, the movie is scheduled to hit screens in September this year.

Related topic:
Emraan HashmiOGSujeeth
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Akshay Kumar mocks ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend in new film

Akshay Kumar mocks ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend in new film

Emraan Hashmi opens up about his equation with Salman Khan

'Tiger 3' officially reveals Emraan Hashmi as its villain

Salman Khan's fans set off fireworks inside cinema hall

Emraan Hashmi

Mr. X

কড়াইল বস্তিতে আগুন
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

রাজধানীর কড়াইল বস্তির আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে

তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে আগুন লাগার কারণ জানা যায়নি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাবিতে পহেলা বৈশাখে যা করা যাবে, যা করা যাবে না

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification