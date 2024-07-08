Emraan Hashmi reflects on past feud with Mallika Sherawat

Emraan Hashmi has recently opened up about resolving his long-standing feud with his "Murder" co-star Mallika Sherawat and their heartfelt reunion after almost two decades.

The feud, which lasted nearly 20 years, saw a warm end when Emraan and Mallika reconnected at a wedding reception in April this year. The two actors, known for their electrifying chemistry in the 2004 thriller "Murder", embraced and posed for pictures, finally putting their differences aside.

Reflecting on the reunion, Hashmi told the media, "It was a very warm and cordial meeting. I hadn't seen her for a very long time. After the release of 'Murder', we had very few encounters. We were young and impulsive back then. Things were said on both sides that were mean. But that's all in the past. It was very nice seeing her again. She was very warm, and so was I."

In 2021, Mallika Sherawat acknowledged the childish nature of their feud during an interview on "The Love Laugh Live Show" with Mandira Bedi. She mentioned, "The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of 'Murder', when we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part. I lost touch with him, and it's really sad because he was a wonderful co-star, friendly and giving."

When asked which co-actor he wished to work with again, Emraan promptly named Mallika, highlighting the respect and fond memories he holds for his former co-star.