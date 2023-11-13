TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 13, 2023 06:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 06:46 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Salman Khan's fans set off fireworks inside cinema hall

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 13, 2023 06:41 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 06:46 PM
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan's latest film, "Tiger 3", witnessed an exuberant display of fan enthusiasm as some devoted followers celebrated by setting off fireworks inside the cinema hall, to mark the occasion of Diwali. 

This recurring trend prompted the theatre to pause the show, switch on lights, and involve local police for intervention. Concerns arose on social media, with users expressing worry about potential fire hazards and calling for authorities to address the situation. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, people on X (formerly known as Twitter) were worried about the consequences as it could lead to fire. "Government banned crackers outside so Salman Khan fans burst them inside the theatres," a user wrote. "This is reckless and dangerous. Authorities should take action," said another one. "This is so stupid. What if seats or carpets catch fire? Who will be responsible?" asked a third user.

Read more

'Tiger 3' becomes biggest box-office opener of Salman Khan

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is a sequel to "Tiger Zinda Hai". Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles and Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan in cameo appearances, the movie reportedly earned Rs 44 crore net on the first day.

Ahead of the release, Hashmi urged fans to avoid spoilers, emphasising the team's hard work in creating Tiger 3.

Related topic:
tiger 3Salman KhanKatrina KaifEmraan Hashmi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3' releases first song

Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3' releases first song

2w ago

We are working on bringing ‘Tiger 3’ in Bangladesh: Abdul Aziz

1w ago

'Tiger 3' becomes biggest box-office opener of Salman Khan

5h ago
‘Tiger 3’ not releasing in Bangladesh with its global release

‘Tiger 3’ not releasing in Bangladesh with its global release

2d ago
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi face-off in 'Selfiee' trailer

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi face-off in 'Selfiee' trailer

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৭৪০

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৪৮৪ জন মারা গেলেন।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি এখন শেষ হওয়ার পথে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে