Katrina Kaif discusses evolution of her equation with Salman Khan

In her two-decade-long acting career, Katrina Kaif has demonstrated continuous growth with each film, establishing her credibility. As one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, her latest venture, "Tiger 3", has solidified her position as one of the most capable action stars in the industry.

In a recent interview with Indianexpress, Katrina Kaif reflects on her two-decade journey in cinema, discussing the transformative impact of her profession on her inner self. She also delves into her enduring relationship with Salman Khan, her co-star in seven films spanning over eighteen years.

"Tiger 3" has emerged as one of the most successful opening films in the careers of both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, bringing immense joy to the actress. Discussing the Diwali release, she highlights how it represents a comprehensive outcome of Zoya and Tiger's journey in the first two films of the series — "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017).

She says, "Tiger is such a loved franchise, and to be coming back on screen with Salman for 'Tiger 3' is truly a wonderful feeling that too at one of the most special times — Diwali, starting the new year. The whole world of Tiger, with every film, we've been able to take the story to a new place and make it into something more dynamic, there is much more action, and it is a larger-than-life spectacle. Both me and Salman are most excited when we come together with a Tiger film."

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have collaborated on seven films spanning eighteen years, a significant portion of her acting career. The actress characterises Salman as someone who continues to be able to surprise her, even after all these years.

She says, "It's been quite a few years we've been doing films together now. Over the years, it's been really interesting, the way our dynamics and the equation have evolved. Right from the time I first started doing films with him, he was a seasoned star already. Then a few years later we came together for 'Ek Tha Tiger', I had an experience of my own and I was finding myself as an actor, I was finding my voice as an artiste, he's been there throughout. For 'Tiger 3', there was this mutual understanding and ease, like we kind of just knew how to play off each other. But yet, at the same time, Salman can still just surprise you, just bring something so unexpected, that's the unpredictability of him and that's what keeps things exciting."

Katrina reflects on her experience as an actress and discusses the transformations in her life up to the present moment, "It's been an incredible journey, the kind of people I got to work with… The directors I worked with gave so much to me as an artiste and as a person. I have been a part of such wonderful films that have been loved, stories that have been loved by the audience and those they have connected with. I have learned a lot about myself."

The actress is convinced that her personal and artistic growth is currently manifesting in her professional endeavors, "Through these films and as we evolve as people, it is beautiful to see that expression in your work. The person you are and the person you want on the set is different than what you were twenty years ago. So that is going to translate on screen, your mindset, your state of mind, what you are, what are your views on life, how you are as a person inside, all that translates on the screen somewhere. As you evolve as a human, you continue to evolve in your work and that's what my intention remains even today. I want to keep making choices that are true to who I am today and that honesty is going to translate on screen."

The character she portrays as an action star in the "Tiger" franchise holds a special place in her heart, "I've always wanted to do action. I've always been inspired by female action films. I have felt that there is a strong space for that in Hindi cinema and I'd love to create that I think we've been able to do that to a large extent with Tiger and with Zoya's action and her character. The fact that she is viewed as a character and not just a glamorous piece in a movie, she is an integral part of the film. That gives us room because the audience has responded so well to the action and Zoya's character doing that kind of action. I think it gives us the freedom to elaborate even more on it in the future perhaps."