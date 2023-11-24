Salman Khan responds to fans setting off fireworks in theatres

Salman Khan has responded to fans setting off fireworks inside theatres to display their affection after a film's release. In a statement to news agency ANI, Salman expressed his disapproval, stating that he is "not at all in support of this." This comes in the wake of Salman's admirers setting off firecrackers in theaters during a "Tiger 3" screening.

Salman stated to ANI, "Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk (on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it."

Upon the theatrical release of movies featuring their beloved actors, fans enthusiastically celebrate by adorning their favourite star's posters with garlands, offering milk, and sometimes even igniting fireworks inside theatres as a demonstration of love for the actors.

A video posted on X (previously known as Twitter) depicted fans setting off fireworks inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, located in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The footage also captured other fans seeking safety within the theater. Salman Khan responded to the incident. When the video gained widespread attention on social media, Salman appealed to his fans, urging them to refrain from detonating firecrackers inside theatres and emphasising the potential danger associated with such actions.

Salman Khan is currently relishing the success of his latest action thriller film, "Tiger 3". Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. "Tiger 3" is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a feature of the YRF Spy Universe, joining films like "War" and "Pathaan". Notably, it includes cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Similar to its two predecessors, "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", the film centers around a new mission featuring RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). "Ek Tha Tiger", released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. The franchise expanded in 2017 with "Tiger Zinda Hai", helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman Khan has not yet disclosed details about his upcoming project.