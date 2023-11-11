Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' banned across three nations

Salman Khan's highly awaited movie "Tiger 3" is encountering a ban in Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, despite its scheduled release tomorrow. The film has already earned several crore rupees through advance tickets sold. However, its release has been prohibited in the nations, citing the presentation of Islamic countries and characters in a controversial manner as the reason.

In the film, the antagonist, played by Emraan Hashmi, is explicitly portrayed as a leader of a global terrorist organisation, leading many to believe that it portrays Islamic countries as active supporters of terrorism. Some speculate that even Katrina Kaif's action scenes might be a reason for the ban.

This is not the first time a Bollywood film has faced such restrictions. Previously, Akshay Kumar's "Prithviraj" faced a similar ban in Kuwait and Oman in 2022 due to allegations of distorting history and causing offense to the Muslim community.

"Tiger 3" is the third instalment in the "Tiger" franchise by Yash Raj Films. The franchise began with "Tiger" in 2012, followed by "Tiger Zinda Hai" in 2017. After a wait of nearly six years, audiences will once again see Salman and Katrina in the roles of Tiger and Zoya.

The upcoming film promises something special for the audience, with the added treat of Shah Rukh Khan's cameo, as confirmed much earlier. However, according to recent reports, Hrithik Roshan might also appear in the film, in addition to Shah Rukh Khan.