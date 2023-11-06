We are working on bringing ‘Tiger 3’ in Bangladesh: Abdul Aziz

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

After the massive response for Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Jawan" in Bangladesh, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is ready to make a smashing entry into Bangladeshi theaters as spy agents as the film is likely to be released in Bangladesh on the same day as India.

Jazz Multimedia is importing the movie to Bangladesh. The chairman of Jazz Multimedia, Abdul Aziz, told the Daily Star, "We are trying to import 'Tiger 3' in Bangladesh and we want to release it on the same day as its global release. I hope our efforts will be fruitful."

'Tiger 3' officially reveals Emraan Hashmi as its villain

"Tiger 3" will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 12. Maneesh Sharma directed the third installment of the "Tiger" franchise, which stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

