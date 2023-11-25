Salman Khan says his career never dipped: 'It wasn't my highs at best’

Salman Khan recently discussed the peaks and valleys of his illustrious 35-year career in the film industry. In a recent interview with India Today, Salman remarked that what he considers as lows in his career would be considered "highs by 99.9 percent of the Indian population." He went on to emphasise that many individuals, who surpass him in looks, talent, and diligence, have not achieved similar success.

The "Tiger 3" actor said, "During the initial phases of my career, the challenges I faced weren't my peak moments. I grappled with hardships, and if I hadn't succeeded, I would have accepted it contentedly. Numerous individuals, possessing superior looks, talent, and diligence, with unwavering commitment to their goals, haven't achieved success. So, what you perceive as my lows would be considered highs by 99.9 percent of the population. Hence, I don't view them as lows."

"I feel fortunate for the blessings bestowed upon me, my family, and loved ones. Each morning, as I enjoy my coffee, I express gratitude to God for another day. I consider myself truly blessed. I don't perceive myself as hardworking as Katrina. She might genuinely deserve all the success, and I don't believe I'm worthy of it," added the actor.

Salman kicked off his acting career with a supporting role in "Biwi Ho To Aisi" in 1988, followed by the blockbuster "Maine Pyar Kiya" the subsequent year. Currently, he revels in the success of his recent film, "Tiger 3," where he reprised his role as a super spy. Released on Diwali, "Tiger 3" marks Salman's third collaboration with Yash Raj Films as the titular spy. The film also features a stellar cast including Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Simran.