‘Tiger 3’ crosses 400 crore mark

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, "Tiger 3" has achieved a noteworthy milestone. Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared an Instagram post announcing the film's entry into the ₹400 crore global box office club. In the post, YRF presented a Tiger 3 poster declaring it as the highest-grossing Diwali release in history within 10 days, with a worldwide gross of ₹400.50 crore ($48.25 million). The breakdown includes ₹298 crore GBOC (₹244.80 crore NBOC) in India and ₹102.50 crore GBOC ($12.30 million) overseas.

According to news agency ANI, Katrina Kaif expressed her excitement about "Tiger 3" surpassing ₹400 crore globally. She stated, "The Tiger franchise has showered me with love since 2012! It's an amazing feeling to have received such warmth for over a decade. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and now Tiger 3 are films that have been integral to my cinematic journey and artistic growth, something I cherish greatly."

Katrina went on to say, "Having a successful franchise that allows us to revisit the characters is something I'm fortunate to have in my career. Each Tiger film has been a physical and mental challenge. Celebrating this success and ongoing audience support is priceless. The joy, respect, and appreciation the Tiger franchise has given me will always be cherished."

"Tiger 3," an action thriller starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, was released in theaters on November 12, earning ₹44.50 crore on its opening day. It is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and part of the YRF Spy Universe, alongside films like War and Pathaan. The movie also features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene with Hrithik Roshan. Similar to its predecessors, "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012, directed by Kabir Khan) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar), "Tiger 3" centers around a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).