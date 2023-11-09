Why 'Tiger 3' won't run at these two theatres in Kolkata

The excitement for "Tiger 3" is soaring at cinema halls across India. The film is also earning good revenue through advance ticket bookings in Kolkata. However, it won't be screened in the two halls of Kolkata - Navina in South Kolkata and Star Theatre in North Kolkata.

Most theatres in the city are eager to showcase Salman's films. However, there seems to be an issue with Navina and Star. Navina's owner, Navin Chaukhani, explained, "Yash Raj film distributors wanted to book all of our shows for the film. However, as we were running films released in puja, we didn't agree to their demand. We will also be running a Hindi and an English movie in our halls so we had to reject their offer."

The situation is the same for Star Theatre as well. Bengali films have been running in its halls for puja. Jaydeep Mukhopadhyay said, "I was ready to run both shows, but they aren't agreeing. I won't pull down Bengali films. If they agree to our condition, then only Tiger will run."

"Pathaan" and "Tiger 3" are creations of Yash Raj Films. Since "Pathaan" there have been allegations suggesting the production company enforces a "no-show policy". This implies that if "Tiger 3" is screened, no other film can be shown.

"Tiger 3" will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 12. Maneesh Sharma directed the third installment of the "Tiger" franchise, which stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.