Tollywood director Arindam Sil’s heartfelt post on Jaya Ahsan’s birthday

With her immaculate performance and formidable screen presence, Jaya Ahsan has cemented a pivotal place in both Bangladesh and India with her powerful acting.

The Tollywood industry greatly respects her dedication to acting. Today, on her birthday, Anandabazar has given a special tribute to the National Award-winning actress.

Actor and director Arindam Sil, who directed her first Tollywood film, shared his overwhelming admiration for her with Anandabazar.

Here is the abridged version of his write-up for the noted actress.

Today is Jaya's birthday, and as an actress, she has come a long way. It fills me with joy just thinking about it. Everyone knows that Jaya's first film in Tollywood, "Aborto", was directed by me. So, on the occasion of her birthday, I would like to share some fond memories with the actress.

Jaya Ahsan has already carved a place in both Bangladesh and Kolkata with her fierce acting. However, today I will share the untold story of how I discovered this star.

When selecting actors for my films, I seek the perfect actress for the role rather than a star. That's how Jaya was chosen for the film "Aborto". At that time, I was searching for the ideal cast for "Charu". However, I couldn't find an innocent and lonely soul for the character anywhere in Kolkata.

Then, some of my friends from Bangladesh told me about Jaya. I think it was around 2010, when I remember standing on the balcony of my house and calling Jaya. At that time, ISD calls were very costly on mobile.

Jaya told me, "Dada, I am shooting far away from Dhaka. I will send you some samples of my work. Please take a look, and then we can talk."

The script of "Aborto" took almost two and a half years to complete, and the film was released in 2013.

Several days passed after that phone call with Jaya. During that time, I watched some of her dramas from Bangladesh. After seeing her work, I was determined to cast her in the film.

At that time, Jaya and I used to regularly read the scenes over phone calls. We used to discuss how to make the scenes better. You can imagine how much our ISD cost might have soared in those two years.

After finishing initial preparations, we finally met each other for the first time in Dhaka. We met at the producers office and there I read her the entire script for the movie.

I still remember that I was heavily criticised at that time for casting a Bangladeshi artiste for that role. At that time there was no space for OTT. So, artistes from Kolkata and Bangladesh didn't have much opportunity to collaborate. At that time, Jaya was a new face, however, I was adamant on casting her as I had a strong 'instinct' about her capability. After the release of the movie, I was proven right that I chose the best person for my film.

Later on, there was another controversy regarding her kissing scene with Anirban Bhattacharya in "Eagoler Chokh". However, Jaya could care less about people talking about that. She was more focused on giving her best for the film.

There is another memory with Jaya that makes me emotional. On the last day of shooting for "Aborto", one of my assistants suddenly came and told me that Jaya was crying inconsolably. I rushed over and saw tears streaming down her face. She looked at me and said, "Dada, my father is no more."

I immediately told her to go back to Dhaka, but what Jaya said still resonates with me. She said, "Dada, if we don't finish the shooting today, it will cause a lot of damage. I will perform the scene."

I was shocked by her words. Despite such a tragedy in her life, she was determined to complete the scene, displaying sheer professionalism. I constantly urged her not to continue with the shoot. I made arrangements to ensure she reached Dhaka promptly and extended the booking of the house until she returned from Kolkata.

After bidding a final farewell to her father, Jaya returned to Kolkata and completed the rest of the scene. This is the true power of Jaya Ahsan.

Since "Aborto", Jaya has worked with nearly every esteemed director in Tollywood. She gives 100 percent to her character. What fascinates me about her personality is that after every shot, she asks, "Dada, I didn't act, right? It showed that I 'behaved' just like the character, right?"

Jaya is truly a 'director's actor'. When she's on set, she completely immerses herself in her role, leaving everything else behind.

When I visit Bangladesh, Jaya is my shopping guide, taking me to the best places for sarees and dresses. Her mother's cooking is incredible, and she knows exactly what I enjoy. Whenever she visits Kolkata, she brings her mother's handmade chili pickle and bhuna goshto for me.

I have only collaborated with Jaya on two projects over the past 12 years. I am eager to work with her again, and she shares the same enthusiasm. As a director, I prefer to wait until I can create a strong character worthy of her talent.

I am immensely proud of Jaya. As an actress, she continues to surprise us time and again. She has a bright future ahead of her. My heartfelt birthday wishes to Jaya, may she find happiness and joy in her family life and achieve even greater success in her future endeavors. I look forward to collaborating with her again soon.