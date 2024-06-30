Parambrata showers Pori Moni with praise

Indian actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay's full-length film 'Ajob Karkhana' is set to release in theatres on July 12. During a recent visit to Dhaka to promote the film, he expressed admiration for Bangladeshi actors, including Mosharraf Karim and Chanchal Chowdhury.

However, he showered praise on the "Bishwoshundori" actress Pori Moni as he believes her to be one powerful artiste.

"I think Pori Moni is a 'powerhouse of talent'. If she utilises her skills properly in films, she could do very well," said the actor.

The actor also mentioned that he has seen some of Pori Moni's work and found it impressive. Parambrata believes that with the right script, she could achieve remarkable success.

Parambrata also spoke about his admiration for Afran Nisho and Apurba's performances. He has also seen Farin's work and believes that as a budding artiste, she is doing really well.

The cast also includes Dilruba Doel, Shabnaz Sadia, Khalid Hasan, Helim Bayati, Dilu Bayati, Kitab Ali, Cristiano Tanmoy, Muntaka Arpon, Maimuna Momo, and Mahrin Manya.

"Ajob Karkhana" follows the life of a rockstar named Rajib who finds new meaning in life after coming into contact with Baul musicians in rural Bangladesh. The film showcases various traditional Bangladeshi music styles alongside rock and fusion genres."Ajob Karkhana", directed by Shabnam Ferdousi, received funding from the Bangladesh government in 2016-17 and is produced by filmmaker and producer Samia Zaman. Indian actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay plays the lead role in the film.