Emraan Hashmi opens up about his equation with Salman Khan

Actor Emraan Hashmi, lauded for his portrayal of antagonist Aatish Rehman in "Tiger 3" alongside Salman Khan, shared insights into his relationship with the Bollywood superstar. Emraan recently discussed why he refrains from addressing Salman as 'bhai' despite holding him in high regard akin to a brotherly figure.

Speaking to Connect FM Canada, Emraan expressed his perspective on demonstrating respect, emphasising actions over verbal expressions. He mentioned, "While I may not refer to Salman as 'bhai,' I do consider him a brother and a friend. I don't find it necessary to label him in that manner simply because it's the norm."

"Respect doesn't come from what you say verbally, it comes from your behaviour, you show respect through your actions. I truly believe this and this has been my family's upbringing. I respect everyone, I don't, in any way, segregate people on a film set. I respect all equally. It's thanks to my upbringing and my family background," Emraan added.

Emraan Hashmi previously hailed "Tiger 3" as the pinnacle of his two-decade-long career. In an earlier interaction with Indianexpress, he acknowledged the film's scale, star-studded cast, and the significant impact of Yash Raj Films as a production house. He expressed optimism about the industry's resurgence post-pandemic, citing the film's strong box office performance as a testament to Bollywood's resurgence.

Hashmi's nuanced approach to relationships and respect in the film industry echoes his belief in terms of his actions speaking louder than words – contributing to a positive and egalitarian environment on film sets.