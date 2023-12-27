Salman Khan celebrates 58th birthday

Salman Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, marked his 58th birthday in a grand affair today (December 27), surrounded by close friends and family members, including the delightful presence of his niece, Ayat.

The early hour celebration, held at Aayush and Arpita's residence, was a heartwarming gathering that witnessed joyous moments and heartfelt celebrations.

The party commenced with Salman Khan's arrival at Kalina airport, where he graciously greeted the awaiting paparazzi with folded hands. Subsequently, he made his way directly to the residence, where the entire family had congregated to commemorate the special occasion.

The highlight of the evening was the cutting of a magnificent three-tier cake. Salman Khan, alongside Ayat, shared this momentous occasion, spreading immense joy amongst the attendees.

Notably, close friend and fellow actor Bobby Deol graced the celebrations and took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses of the festivities. Deol, who shares a special bond with Salman Khan, posted endearing pictures with the superstar, expressing his affectionate regards with the caption, "Mamu, I love you (sic)."

On the professional front, Salman Khan has been riding high with the success of his recent blockbuster, "Tiger 3", where he reprised his acclaimed role as agent Tiger. Excitement mounts as reports suggest his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming project, "Tiger vs Pathaan". Additionally, Salman Khan continues to captivate audiences as the host of the immensely popular reality show, "Bigg Boss 17".