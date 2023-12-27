TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:43 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Salman Khan celebrates 58th birthday

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:38 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:43 PM
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, marked his 58th birthday in a grand affair today (December 27), surrounded by close friends and family members, including the delightful presence of his niece, Ayat. 

The early hour celebration, held at Aayush and Arpita's residence, was a heartwarming gathering that witnessed joyous moments and heartfelt celebrations.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The party commenced with Salman Khan's arrival at Kalina airport, where he graciously greeted the awaiting paparazzi with folded hands. Subsequently, he made his way directly to the residence, where the entire family had congregated to commemorate the special occasion.

The highlight of the evening was the cutting of a magnificent three-tier cake. Salman Khan, alongside Ayat, shared this momentous occasion, spreading immense joy amongst the attendees.

Notably, close friend and fellow actor Bobby Deol graced the celebrations and took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses of the festivities. Deol, who shares a special bond with Salman Khan, posted endearing pictures with the superstar, expressing his affectionate regards with the caption, "Mamu, I love you (sic)."

'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations
Read more

'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations

On the professional front, Salman Khan has been riding high with the success of his recent blockbuster, "Tiger 3", where he reprised his acclaimed role as agent Tiger. Excitement mounts as reports suggest his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming project, "Tiger vs Pathaan". Additionally, Salman Khan continues to captivate audiences as the host of the immensely popular reality show, "Bigg Boss 17".

 

Related topic:
Salman Khan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Salman Khan and Karan Johar join forces after 25 years

4w ago

Salman Khan responds to fans setting off fireworks in theatres

Katrina Kaif discusses evolution of her equation with Salman Khan

Tiger 3 roars with Rs 10 crore advance booking, to run 24x7 from Monday

'Tiger 3' roars with Rs 10 crore advance booking, to run 24x7 from Monday

‘Tiger 3’ crosses 400 crore mark

স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ, কর্মসংস্থানে অগ্রাধিকার দিয়ে আ. লীগের নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ, কর্মসংস্থানে অগ্রাধিকার দিয়ে আ. লীগের নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার

‘স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ: উন্নয়ন দৃশ্যমান, বাড়বে এবার কর্মসংস্থান’ স্লোগানে ইশতেহার ঘোষণা করে দলটি।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

কোটি কোটি মানুষ ৭ জানুয়ারি ভোট দেওয়ার জন্য মুখিয়ে আছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification