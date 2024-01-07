‘Tiger 3’ on OTT: When and where to watch Salman Khan’s film

In November of last year, the sequel to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai" had its global theatrical release. Having performed well at the box office, the action-drama film is now poised to make its debut on OTT platforms nearly two months later.

Some time ago, Salman Khan utilised social media to unveil a new poster for his film "Tiger 3". In the post, the actor announced the availability of the movie on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. If you haven't experienced Maneesh Sharma's 2023 spy-thriller on the silver screen – you can now enjoy it on the streaming platform.

In his post, he exclaimed, "Locked, loaded, and ready! Tiger 3 is now available on Amazon Prime."

Besides Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif assumes the female lead role in the film. During a recent media event while promoting her upcoming movie "Merry Christmas", a reporter referred to Katrina's Tiger 3 character, Zoya, as 'just a glamour doll.'

Expressing her perspective on the matter, the actress stated, "I see things a little differently, perhaps. I genuinely believe the character of Zoya is one of the strongest characters I've ever had the chance to play. Particularly in 'Tiger 3', it was so nuanced and well-written by Maneesh Sharma. I thoroughly enjoyed embodying that character."

Under the direction of Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, "Tiger 3" marks the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe following "Tiger Zinda Hai". Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Emraan Hashmi portraying a negative character, the film depicts Tiger and Zoya's mission to rescue their family and redeem their tarnished names, falsely accused astraitors.