Lawrence Bishnoi issues final warning to Salman Khan after firing at his house

Recently, Salman Khan's Mumbai house came under attack when miscreants fired shots at it. Yesterday, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, issued a stern warning to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Anmol stated that Sunday's assault on Salman's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area was the "initial and ultimate warning" for the actor.

Anmol Bishnoi, wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022 and suspected to be in hiding in Canada, claimed responsibility for the shooting through a newly created Facebook account. He stated that the shooting served as the "first and final warning" for the actor. "From now on, bullets will not be aimed at walls or vacant houses," he posted.

The Facebook post in Hindi conveyed, "We advocate peace, but if battling oppression is the only solution, then let it be. Salman Khan, consider this a glimpse of our power, a warning not to challenge it. This is the final caution. Next time, shots won't just rattle outside your residence. We even have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you revere as deities. Now, I'm not one to talk much."

Subsequently, police revealed that one of the suspects, captured on CCTV footage, is identified as Vishal, also known as Kalu, a gunman associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan's family, represented by Arbaaz Khan, released a statement condemning the attack outside their residence — Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

In his Instagram post, he wrote, "The recent firing incident by two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle at Galaxy Apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is deeply unsettling. Our family has been profoundly shaken by this alarming occurrence. Regrettably, individuals purporting to be close to us and falsely claiming to be spokespeople have been making reckless statements to the media, suggesting it's merely a publicity stunt and asserting our family is unaffected. These assertions are untrue and should not be given credence."

"No member of the Salim Khan family has issued any statement to the media regarding this incident (prior to him). Currently, the family is actively assisting and cooperating with the police in their investigation of this unfortunate event. We trust the Mumbai police's capabilities and have received assurances that they will take all necessary measures to safeguard our family. We sincerely appreciate everyone's love and support during this time," he wrote.

Khan, under Y-plus category security, along with his family, was at home during the gunfire incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police. Following the incident, Mumbai authorities issued an alert and set up barriers on crucial routes to apprehend the suspects.

On Sunday, at around 5am, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and discharged several rounds of gunshots outside actor Salman Khan's residence before fleeing the scene. Approximately four to five shots were fired.

In the past, Salman had received at least two threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. The gang has targeted the actor due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck killing case in Rajasthan.

Blackbucks hold sacred significance within the Bishnoi community, and Lawrence Bishnoi asserted that he has harboured resentment towards the actor ever since.