Bollywood’s fatal ties with the underworld resurface after Baba Siddique’s murder

The brutal assassination of former Indian MP and politician Baba Siddique outside his son's Bandra office has sent shockwaves through Mumbai. On October 12, three assailants attacked Siddique in broad daylight, shooting him multiple times in his chest and abdomen. Despite immediate medical attention, the 62-year-old succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a trail of questions about Bollywood's long-standing entanglement with the criminal underworld.

Mumbai's Crime Branch revealed that six rounds were fired at Siddique, with three bullets hitting him fatally. His murder feels eerily familiar, harking back to an era when Bollywood and the underworld were inextricably linked, feeding off each other's influence and power. While Mumbai's film industry has largely managed to escape the shadow of the mafia, this latest crime suggests that the underworld's grip is not yet fully severed.

The history of Bollywood and the underworld

The connection between Bollywood and the underworld has been entrenched for decades. The underworld's infiltration into the film industry began in the 1960s when gangsters like Karim Lala and Haji Mastan emerged as both feared crime bosses and powerful benefactors to the film industry. Lala, known for his kidnapping and drug-trafficking empire, was also seen as the go-to problem solver for Bollywood stars. Dilip Kumar once visited him with actress Helen to seek help in resolving a personal issue, and Lala reportedly handled it with his characteristic efficiency.

Haji Mastan, on the other hand, had a fascination with film stars, particularly actresses. His admiration for Madhubala led him to marry a woman who bore a striking resemblance to her. In fact, Mastan's investments in Bollywood productions marked the beginning of the underworld's financial involvement in the industry.

But it wasn't until Dawood Ibrahim arrived on the scene that Bollywood's relationship with the underworld became both corporate and dangerous. Dawood facilitated shows in Dubai, drawing in stars who were eager to perform for him. For years, many in Bollywood maintained a careful balance, navigating this uneasy partnership. However, the darker side of this association has always loomed, especially as the mafia's influence deepened.

Bollywood stars caught in the crossfire

The notorious link between Bollywood and the underworld became public knowledge in 1993 when actor Sanjay Dutt was arrested for possession of illegal firearms, connecting him to underworld figure Chhota Shakeel. Dutt served years in prison, and the incident forever altered his reputation. Although released in 2016, the shadow of those events still lingers.

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, has also been linked to Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. Rumours suggested Khan had prior knowledge of the 1993 Mumbai bombings, though these claims were later dismissed. Other stars, including Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, have faced similar allegations of attending parties hosted by underworld dons, only for them to vehemently deny those.

The persistent shadow of fear

The fear the underworld instilled in Bollywood was real. When music mogul Gulshan Kumar refused to pay extortion money, he was murdered in broad daylight in 1997, allegedly at the behest of Abu Salem. However, actress Preity Zinta was one of the few to publicly denounce the extortion, while many male actors remained silent.

Today, that fear seems to have resurfaced following Baba Siddique's assassination. Mumbai Police have heightened security for Salman Khan, given the growing threat from the Bishnoi gang, which police suspect was behind the killing. One individual linked to the gang has already confessed, and three others have been arrested.