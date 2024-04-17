Salman Khan to return as host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’  amid security threats

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to return as the host for the third season of "Bigg Boss OTT". The announcement came through an official poster shared by Endemol Shine India on their Instagram handle, igniting anticipation amongst fans.

"Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3," read the caption accompanying the graphic poster featuring the iconic Salman Khan.

"Bigg Boss OTT", a spin-off of the immensely popular Indian reality TV show "Bigg Boss", first hit screens on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar hosting the inaugural season. Salman Khan then took over the hosting duties for the second season, which saw comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner.

While the official premiere date for "Bigg Boss OTT" season 3 is yet to be announced, the news of Salman Khan's return comes at a time when the Bollywood superstar has been making headlines for reasons beyond entertainment.

On April 14, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, causing a stir in the vicinity. Two unidentified individuals on a motorbike reportedly fired four rounds before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage captured the alarming incident, showing the assailants aiming towards the actor's residence.

This incident comes against a backdrop of heightened security concerns surrounding Salman Khan since November 2022. Following threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, the actor's security level was elevated to Y-Plus. Additionally, Salman was authorised to carry a personal firearm, and he even acquired an armoured vehicle for added protection.

In response to the recent shooting incident, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan issued a statement on behalf of the family, expressing their distress and dismissing any speculation of it being a publicity stunt. Arbaaz emphasised the family's cooperation with the Mumbai Police in their investigation.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you, everyone, for your love and support," Arbaaz stated.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's professional commitments continue unabated. His recent thriller film, "Tiger 3", alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, enjoyed success at the box office. With his next project, "Sikandar", on the horizon, Salman Khan remains undeterred by external challenges as he gears up to entertain audiences both on and off-screen.