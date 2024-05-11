‘Bigg Boss’ famed Abdu Rozik shares engagement photos

TV & Film
Sat May 11, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 02:07 PM

Photos: Collected

Abdu Rozik, a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer, is widely recognised as a "Bigg Boss 16" participant. He recently announced that he has found someone who truly values, understands, and appreciates him.

He took the internet by storm when he shared some valuable moments from his engagement ceremony on social media while revealing his fiancé's name, Amirah. The singer also dropped a dime on their relationship, confirming that it's a love marriage and that they have been acquainted for the past four months. 

In the shared pictures, the singer looks spruced up — unable to resist smiling —  in a traditional outfit and holding a heart-shaped ring for Amirah. His fiancé is nevertheless glamorously draped in a white veil.

Praising Amira's appearance, Rozik said his fiancé is "pretty with long hair and alluring eyes," in an interview with Bombay Times. Besides that, Amirah is currently studying business administration in Sharjah. 

‘Burgir’ boy Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16

The singer expressed his feelings about how he felt respected, understood, and appreciated by her. That is when he knew Amirah was the one he wanted to spend his life with. "I am happy that someone like me, a short guy has found love," he confessed. 

Furthermore, Abdu Rozik made a significant announcement regarding Salman Khan's attendance at their wedding in Dubai, which is set for July 7. 

 

 

 

