‘Tiger 3’ not releasing in Bangladesh with its global release

Bangladeshi fans enjoyed the historic release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer film "Jawan", on the same day as the global release. Similarly, there was much anticipation that the Salman Khan starrer film "Tiger 3" will be released in Bangladesh as the world gets its premiere. However, the film is releasing worldwide tomorrow (November 12), but it is not releasing in Bangladeshi theatres.

Meanwhile, the film is now expected to be released on November 17 in local theatres. This information was confirmed by Abdul Aziz, Founder of Jaaz Multimedia, to The Daily Star. The company is importing the film.

Following the SAFTA agreement, Jaaz Multimedia submitted an application to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requesting permission to release "Tiger 3" in Bangladesh on October 31. They however have yet to receive that permission. It is known that the import and release policy has been affected by the exchange of the 2018 film "Poramon 2" with "Tiger 3."

The spy action thriller "Tiger 3" has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Emraan Hashmi plays an important role in the movie. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.