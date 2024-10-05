Rain likely till October 12: BMD

Rain is likely to continue across the country till October 12 due to "active monsoon", an official of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today.

However, continuous rain is unlikely during the period, Afruza Sultana, assistant meteorologist of the met office, told The Daily Star over phone, adding that the temperature might start falling after mid-October.

The downpour might decrease in Dhaka city within the next couple of days, she said.

All four seaports around the country have been asked to hoist cautionary signal 3 as low pressure persists in the Bay, she mentioned.

As per the latest weather bulletin released this morning, the country is expected to witness light to moderate rain with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls in different areas during 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

Day and night temperature may drop slightly in the next 24 hours, while wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be south or southeasterly at 8-12 kilometres per hour.

Yesterday, the country's maximum temperature was recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius in Khulna's Koyra. Meanwhile, Chandpur witnessed 250 milimetres of rain, the highest around the country, in the last 24 hours till 6:00am.