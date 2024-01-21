Salman Khan spotted at Joy Awards in Riyadh alongside Anthony Hopkins

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was honoured at Saudi Arabia's prestigious Joy Awards on Saturday, making it his second appearance at the event. The actor, alongside fellow Indian celebrity Alia Bhatt, was acknowledged for his notable contributions to the entertainment industry.

Invited as a special guest by dignitaries, Salman Khan graced the red carpet and posed alongside legendary actor Anthony Hopkins. Online images of this iconic duo are circulating, also capturing the glamour of the star-studded evening. Salman, adorned in a violet-grey suit paired with a lavender shirt, showcased his signature moustache and beard.

At the awards ceremony, Salman had the privilege of presenting an award to a veteran Egyptian actress on stage. Notably, this wasn't Salman's inaugural experience at the Joy Awards; he had previously received the Personality of the Year Award in 2022.

Reflecting on the success of his recent film, "Tiger 3", which grossed over Rs 4.66 billion worldwide, Salman expressed gratitude to his fans. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film recently premiered on Prime Video following a successful theatrical run.

In an interview with ANI, Salman expressed, "The 'Tiger' franchise has received unanimous love from the first film, whether in theatres, on satellite, or on streaming! It's amazing to see how the third installment, 'Tiger 3', was a hit in theatres and is now on streaming! Being closely connected with my audience through social media, I can witness the outpouring of love now that 'Tiger 3' is available on OTT. As an actor, my primary and only goal is to thoroughly entertain people, and I'm delighted that the film is being enjoyed by audiences worldwide."

Currently, Salman is hosting the reality show "Bigg Boss 17" on weekends. Furthermore, the actor is poised to feature in the upcoming film "The Bull", produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Vardhan, renowned for his work in "Shershaah". In the movie, Salman will portray Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, a pivotal figure in Operation Cactus in the Maldives in 1988.