From Mirpur to Chattogram: Bangladeshi ‘Sallu’ fans provide charity on bhai’s birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood icon Salman Khan's 58th birthday, fans in Bangladesh, particularly the 'Salman Khan Fan Club Bangladesh,' have undertaken charitable initiatives to commemorate the actor's special day.

In a heartfelt display of goodwill, fans distributed warm clothing amongst the underprivileged people around the Mirpur area late Tuesday night. Later, on Wednesday, after cutting a cake to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday, the fan club extended their kindness to students at a Madrasa in Mirpur by providing food to the young learners.

The Chattogram's division of 'Salman Khan Fan Club Bangladesh' engaged in activities aimed at aiding underprivileged children, distributing food, and conducting celebratory events as part of their tribute to the beloved Bollywood superstar.

Shahjalal Tanvir, a member of this initiative, expressed, "We organise such events every year out of our love for bhaijaan. Salman Khan engages in various humanitarian activities throughout the year, and our small efforts are a part of that."

This fan club has been celebrating Salman Khan's birthday similarly in the past and intends to continue this tradition in the future to showcase their admiration and gratitude towards the actor.

The charitable acts carried out by fans not only celebrate Salman Khan's birthday but also emphasise the spirit of compassion and generosity, reflecting the actor's philanthropic values that inspire fans worldwide.