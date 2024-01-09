TV & Film
Security breach at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, two men held for trespassing

After being caught, the two men gave out their fake names and addresses.
Photo: Collected

Two men were detained by Panvel Taluka Police for illegally trying to enter the farmhouse of superstar Salman Khan in Panvel. As per Inspector Anil Patil, the accused were caught trespassing inside Salman's Arpita farmhouse by guards on January 4.

After being caught, the men gave fake names and addresses. The two are currently in police custody. The actor was accorded Y Plus security last year after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued threats against him.

The gangster made the threat in a Facebook post addressed to Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal while claiming responsibility for the shots fired outside his Canada residence in November. A senior officer had said then, "Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor's security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security."

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in "Tiger 3" and is currently hosting "Bigg Boss".

push notification
X