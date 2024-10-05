Badruddoza Chowdhury: A life dedicated to public service

Born on October 11, 1930, in Cumilla, Badruddoza Chowdhury led a distinguished life as a prominent physician and senior politician.

Last night, he breathed his last, passing away while undergoing treatment at the Uttara Women's Medical College.

Badruddoza Chowdhury was the founding Secretary General of BNP and later became the President of Bangladesh.

His father, Advocate Kafiluddin Chowdhury, was the Vice President of the Krishak Praja Party, General Secretary of the United Front, and a member of the Provincial Cabinet of then East Pakistan.

Badruddoza Chowdhury's ancestral home is in Munshiganj District.

He was an outstanding student. He completed his Matriculation in First Division from St. Gregory's School in Dhaka in 1947 and got first division in HSC from Dhaka College in 1949.

In 1954-55, he earned his MBBS degree from Dhaka Medical College, consistently ranking among the top students in every exam.

He was also a Fellow of the Royal Colleges of Physicians (FRCP) of London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, and an honorary FCPS in Bangladesh.

He was a leading professor in medicine, a specialist physician, and an acclaimed presenter of TV programs on medical issues. His programme on BTV, "Apnar Doctor", was a must-watch show for millions of viewers.

As a successful parliamentarian, Badruddoza Chowdhury addressed the United Nations three times and was a recipient of the Independence Award and the author of several books.

At the request of the late President Ziaur Rahman, Badruddoza Chowdhury entered politics in 1978. He was first elected as a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Munshiganj, in 1979, and then served as a cabinet minister.

In 1991, he was elected to parliament again, serving first as the Minister of Education and later as the Deputy Leader of Parliament.

In 1996, he served as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, and in 2001, he was re-elected to parliament. He briefly served as the Foreign Minister in the BNP government from October to November of that year.

On November 14, 2001, Badruddoza Chowdhury was elected as the President of Bangladesh. He resigned from the presidency on June 21, 2002 due to political reasons.

He had resigned after the BNP's parliamentary party, headed by Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, had asked him to quit after lawmakers had lost confidence in him.

BNP rebuked Badruddoza Chowdhury for not visiting the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on his death anniversary.

On May 8, 2004, Badruddoza Chowdhury founded a political party called Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, where he served as the party's president until his death.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, leaders of different political parties in separate messages expressed deep shock and sorrow at the demise of Badruddoza Chowdhury.

The President in his message condoled the death of Badruddoza Chowdhury. He said the nation has lost a distinguished public servant and a respected politician.

Muhammad Yunus in his message said, "I pray for the departed soul. May Allah grant him a beautiful place in Jannatul Ferdows."

In the message, he recalled Badruddoza Chowdhury's long and widely respected career as a physician and a public servant.

He spread the message of well-being and sound health as an eminent doctor of the country.

"He brought the same level of dedication when he joined politics. As a five-time member of parliament, he played a key role in democratic transition of the country in the 90s. His speeches in parliament were hailed by politicians of all persuasions," Professor Yunus said.

He has urged people to learn from his life and "dedicate themselves for the welfare of the people and democracy."

Leaders of Jatiya Party, Islami Andolon Bangladesh and other political parties also expressed their sorrow at the death of Badruddoza Chowdhury.

Badruddoza Chowdhury will be buried at his family graveyard of village home at Majidpur of Dayahata in Munshiganj after Zuhr prayers tomorrow.

Before his burial, his third namaz-e-janaza will be held at Srinagar Stadium at 10am on Sunday, said his press secretary Jahangir Alam.

Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held at 8am today at the Uttara Women's Medical College and Hospital in the capital.

His second namaz-e-janaza was held after Zuhr prayers at Baitul Atique Jama Mosque at Road no. 8 of the Baridhara diplomatic zone in Dhaka.