Mahiya Mahi portraying Shakib Khan’s mother!

Shakib Khan starrer much-anticipated film "Rajkumar" is set to hit theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr. The Himel Ashraf directorial project will feature Mahiya Mahi, where she will be seen portraying the role of Shakib's mother.

Multiple sources have confirmed the report to The Daily Star. They have also shared that by keeping this a secret, the production unit was able to shoot and complete Mahi's scenes.

The poster of "Rajkumar" was released yesterday and the film notably features American actress Courtney Coffey.

"Rajkumar" will be released this Eid, and the filmmakers have plans to release it in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India amongst other countries later on.