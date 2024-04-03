I still get nervous working with Selim: Rosey Siddique

Rosey Siddique, in her career of over three decades in the industry, has not only become a staple name but a familiar face as well. Ranging from the theatre stage, television, and OTT, to even the silver screens, she has maintained her acting prowess whilst dispersing her unshakable charm.

Previously, her powerful portrayal of a politician in the film "Poran" (2022) made yet another substantial mark in her career. The actress is now poised to appear in the upcoming Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz directorial film "Omar", which is scheduled to hit theatres for Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I play Omar's (played by Sariful Razz) mother in this film," she said. "The audience appreciated my former portrayal of a negative role in "Poran". This role is nevertheless a positive one and I hope they will accept me this time as well." While talking about working on the project she also mentioned that this film is going to be the best project that Raz has directed, yet.

In "Omar", she will share the screen with her husband and noted actor Shahiduzzaman Selim. She quirkily praised Selim stating, "I literally get nervous while sharing screens with him. He is a brilliant actor, and while acting with him any artiste feels the need to be extremely careful about their performance to try and add to the quality of his portrayals."

The actress further shared that she is open to more roles on the big screen since films remain evermore. "Both Selim and I actively search for roles in cinema, and personally, I've never had to have a specific role in mind that I aspire to play. I would rather experience each challenging role I am offered."

Recently, the Rosey featurette television series "Mashrafe Junior" completed airing its 1,000 episodes. "This fiction has wide popularity, and I am happy to be a part of it. I congratulate the team for completing a milestone," she expressed.

Film lovers tend to look for a good story in a cinema. In response to being asked what "Omar" has to offer, Rosey responded, "The film contains a story-driven narrative, that promises to appeal to viewers of all ages."

On the theatrical front, Rosey has been associated with the theatre troupe Dhaka Theatre for two decades. "Theatre stage is my most loved medium of acting, I always try to continue working for theatre no matter how busy I get," she asserted.

"In the upcoming June, I will visit the US, with acclaimed playwright Selim Al Deens's play 'Shakuntala'," she confirmed. On the other hand, the versatile actress will also resume playing a pivotal role in the play "Prachyo" which she has been actively depicting for the past 20 years.