'What would I do?': Fictional politicians on their real-life stance

After five years, the 12th Parliamentary Election is taking place in Bangladesh today. The entire country is talking about the implications of this momentous event today. In films, telefictions, and web projects, we see political personalities portrayed by several artistes. We reached out to five celebrities who have donned such roles on-screen and asked if they were genuine politicians then what would be their foremost focus in implementing changes.

I would bank on my theatre experience for leadership: Tariq Anam Khan

[Tariq Anam Khan portrayed Hasan Haider, a cutthroat political figure in Saikat Nasir's 'Desha: The Leader']

I have donned the role of a politician many a-times, and this particular character is a negative one. Thus, that cannot be a real-life idol for anyone! However, if I were in the position of holding power, I would ensure the voting rights of people first-hand. Having said that, I can share my personal experience of having leadership qualities as a theatre artiste. With that understanding, I can say that you can never bring a change single-handedly, it requires unity. Coming back to the political notion, I would always want to keep reminding myself that my decisions would not make everybody happy, yet, I have to think on a bigger canvas—what is more important for the country's welfare. A real leader is always alone, and he must go on. When I was a student in the ninth grade, since then I have been following the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and he has always been a major influence in building up my thoughts as a leader.

I would try to control price hikes: Shahiduzzaman Selim

[Shahiduzzaman Selim last appeared as a political character in Topu Khan's 'Leader: Amie Bangladesh']

Most of the roles of leaders I have played on the screen are negative, who want to destroy the country, and are corrupted. These projects highlighted how they were finally defeated, and the country was saved by a saviour. However, in "Leader: Amie Bangladesh", I play the home minister, who is a positive leader. Moreover, these are fictitious characters. If I were a leader in reality, I would want to focus on the financial development of the country, which would control the unrestrained price hikes and ensure the rights of the citizens, in particular. As a representative of the people, I would try to bring discipline to people, which I believe is possible through social awareness.

I would educate people culturally: Afsana Mimi

[Afsana Mimi donned the role of a political leader in Ashfaque Nipun's web-series 'Mohanagar 2']

When I was younger, I had a wish to become a political figure. However, that never happened, yet, if, at any point, I get the chance to become one, I would work for the people fearlessly. At the same time, I would do everything possible that is required for the state. I believe that to bring a change, we need pure intentions – and that can be done by anybody, you, me, or anyone out there. Also, I would want to help people in becoming culturally educated, the lack of which is hurting us.

I would wage a war on addiction: Rosey Siddique

[Rosey Siddique portrayed a morally dubious political leader in Raihan Rafi's 'Poran']

"As an ordinary citizen, I see the crisis of the general people on a daily basis. This is painful. If I were in such a position where I could bring a change, I would focus mainly on two things. I would ensure that no one has access to illegal drugs, which is destructive for the upcoming generation. I think this is very easy to stop because all of these come through illegal ways, and to control this, neither the government nor the police administration will need to provide extra effort, they just have to be honest about their work. It is an open secret that such drug addiction culture has also infected the showbiz industry as well.

I also want to help people reduce their addiction to mobile phones, which leads them to lose their concentration and resilience and makes them restless as well. We rarely see this generation reading books; I find it very alarming. I would definitely look after the policies made by these phone and telecom companies that are harmful to the young generation.

I would secure the lives of ordinary citizens: Intekhab Dinar

[Intekhab Dinar played the character of a political leader in multiple projects in his career – amongst them are Raihan Rafi's 'Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi' and Syed Ahmed Shawki's 'Taqdeer' where he plays Saymon Chairman]

I would want to ensure a peaceful sleep for each citizen – be it connected with their life security, their right to speak, or a simple smile that comes from not being financially pressured to cope with a certain 'standard' of livelihood.