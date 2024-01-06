Model Tanzim Tasnia found dead in her residence

Police have recovered the body of model Tanzim Tasnia from her residence in the Dhanmondi area of the capital city. Police located her body on Friday morning at her residence, 9/1 Dhanmondi.

Tasnia, a student of the Media Studies department at ULAB, was actively involved in modelling alongside her academic pursuits. The SI of Dhanmondi Police confirmed the retrieval of her deceased body from her residence.

According to family sources, Tasnia resided alone in the flat, while other family members lived in a separate flat. Early in the morning, a friend, alarmed by her condition, contacted the family. Subsequently, they found her hanging in her apartment and rushed her to a private hospital and later transferred her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Reports suggest that Tasnia was an accomplished student in the Media Studies department and was equally dedicated to her modelling career . However, the circumstances leading to her unfortunate demise remain undisclosed.

Tasnia had a significant presence in the modelling industry for an extended period. Last year, her involvement sparked discussions following multiple harassment allegations. During the same period, a case under the Digital Security Act was filed against her by the film producer and director Jashim Ahmed.

Al Mamun Russell, Jashim Ahmed's legal representative, commented, "Tasnia exploited her amiable relationship with Jashim Ahmed and falsely accused him. Additionally, she posted various baseless allegations against the director and producer on social media, constituting an offence under section 29 of the Digital Security Act."

Tasnia had begun carving a niche in the acting sphere, starring in multiple films and a web series. Her notable portrayal in the "Munshigiri" series, produced by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, had gained her recognition in the industry.