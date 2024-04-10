Bubly opens up about marriage with Shakib Khan

Actress Shobnom Bubly has been in the spotlight during the Eid season with her appearances on Nagorik TV. The first episode of the show "Bola Na Bola" was recently broadcast, where she openly shared insights into her personal experiences involving Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, and their children.

During the program hosted by Kamruzzaman Babu, Bubly addressed various controversial questions with thoughtful responses. She discussed her roles in the movies "Maya" and "Deyaler Desh", highlighting the unique design and captivating scenes in "Deyaler Desh" that have piqued audience interest.

When asked about the perceived competition between Shakib Khan's "Rajkumar" and "Deyaler Desh", Bubly clarified, "There is no competition here. Naturally, films starring actors like Shakib Khan will receive more attention. I think everyone should watch all the movies."

Regarding her preference between the looks in "Priyatoma" and "Rajkumar", Bubly expressed her fondness for "Priyatoma"s' look.

Addressing questions about her relationship with Shakib Khan, Bubly responded, "I don't know if I have the same love as before, but I love him. There is some pride involved. Misunderstandings arise because we don't discuss things between us; he reacts based on what others say."

In response to inquiries about her plans and whether she would consider marriage or relationships in the future, Bubly asserted, "There will never be any room for love or relationships in my life. I am just focused on my work and giving importance to my child. This decision will never change in the future."

Bubly also addressed rumors surrounding her marriage and clarified, "Shakib took care of Moharana soon after our marriage. We got married in Pubail. Close directors and producers were present there. Whatever rumors are being spread have no basis."