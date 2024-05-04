TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 4, 2024 11:18 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 12:10 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Rajkumar’ draws audience in Australia, released in the Middle East

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 4, 2024 11:18 AM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 12:10 PM
‘Rajkumar’ draws audience in Australia, released in the Middle East
Photo: Collected

The release of "Rajkumar" in Bangladesh has been creating quite a stir, with critics suggesting it ranks amongst Shakib Khan starrer top five films. The film is currently running in theatres across America, alongside Italy, and Australia.

The film is now in its second week of screening due to popular demand from the audience. Additionally, it was released in the Middle East on May 2. Notably, Tanim Mannan has been in charge of distributing "Rajkumar" across various Australian theatres. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Reporting on the response of audiences in Australia, the distributor claimed, "The reaction here has been overwhelmingly positive. Due to the busy schedules of most moviegoers, the film is being showcased three days a week, however, the turnout has been impressive."

"Rajkumar" was originally set to premiere in the Middle East on April 19, but severe flooding in Dubai led to its release being delayed to May 2. Swapna Scarecrow distributed the film in the Middle East, followed by its successive releases in the US and Canada.

Directed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Arshad Adnan, "Rajkumar" is also slated for release in London, Ireland, Middle Eastern countries, and Europe in the coming week.

Read more

Filmmakers protest abrupt Eid film screening cancellations at Star Cineplex

In addition to the leading actor Shakib Khan, the film's cast includes American actress Courtney Coffey, Tarik Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Arsh Khan, Doctor Ejaz, Erfan Mridha Shiblu, and others.

 

Related topic:
RajkumarShakib KhanBangladeshi filmAustraliaMiddle East
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fraser-McGurk pushing for a World Cup spot

6d ago
Arshad Adnan announces two new films with Shakib Khan

Arshad Adnan announces two new films with Shakib Khan

2d ago

Transition in the Middle East: Transition to what?

6y ago
‘Rajkumar’ drops title track on Shakib Khan’s birthday

'Rajkumar' title track drops on Shakib Khan's birthday

1m ago
কাল থেকে বাড়বে বৃষ্টির প্রবণতা, গরমের অস্বস্তি আরও ২ দিন
|আবহাওয়া

কাল থেকে বাড়বে বৃষ্টির প্রবণতা, গরমের অস্বস্তি আরও ২ দিন

‘ঢাকায় আজ বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা কম। হলেও দিবাগত রাতে হতে পারে।’

১০ মিনিট আগে
|হাসপাতাল

ডায়রিয়া রোগীদের চিকিৎসা চলছে করিডোরে, নেই ফ্যান-পর্যাপ্ত টয়লেট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification