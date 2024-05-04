‘Rajkumar’ draws audience in Australia, released in the Middle East

The release of "Rajkumar" in Bangladesh has been creating quite a stir, with critics suggesting it ranks amongst Shakib Khan starrer top five films. The film is currently running in theatres across America, alongside Italy, and Australia.

The film is now in its second week of screening due to popular demand from the audience. Additionally, it was released in the Middle East on May 2. Notably, Tanim Mannan has been in charge of distributing "Rajkumar" across various Australian theatres.

Reporting on the response of audiences in Australia, the distributor claimed, "The reaction here has been overwhelmingly positive. Due to the busy schedules of most moviegoers, the film is being showcased three days a week, however, the turnout has been impressive."

"Rajkumar" was originally set to premiere in the Middle East on April 19, but severe flooding in Dubai led to its release being delayed to May 2. Swapna Scarecrow distributed the film in the Middle East, followed by its successive releases in the US and Canada.

Directed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Arshad Adnan, "Rajkumar" is also slated for release in London, Ireland, Middle Eastern countries, and Europe in the coming week.

In addition to the leading actor Shakib Khan, the film's cast includes American actress Courtney Coffey, Tarik Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Arsh Khan, Doctor Ejaz, Erfan Mridha Shiblu, and others.