Shakib Khan starrer ‘Rajkumar’ releasing in 75 theatres in USA-Canada

Wed Apr 17, 2024 11:09 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 11:17 AM

Photo: Collected

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan's movie "Rajkumar" will be released in 75 theaters in the USA and Canada starting April 19. 

The film's international distributor, Swapna Scarecrow Bangladesh, unveiled the exciting news through the release of the first-week hall list on their Facebook page.

Directed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Arshad Adnan, the owner of Versatile Media, "Rajkumar" has been dominating the theatres this Eid season.

Last year, Shakib's film "Priyotoma" was released in the US and Canada to a record-breaking business post-release. Swapna Scarecrow authorities are optimistic that audiences will embrace "Rajkumar" even more than "Priyotoma".

Shakib Khan personally shared the theatre list and extended everyone an invitation to watch "Rajkumar".

The post read, "After being showered with love during its Eid-ul-Fitr release across the country, 'Rajkumar' is now hitting screens in America and Canada starting April 19.'Rajkumar' is set to capture the hearts of Bengali speakers worldwide."

"Rajkumar" released in 126 theaters across the country on Eid-ul-Fitr, and it has been doing well in single screens, cineplexes, and multiplexes from day one.

In addition to Shakib Khan, the film "Rajkumar" features a cast including American actresses Courtney Coffey, alongside Tariq Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Arosh Khan, and Dr Ejajul Islam, amongst others.

Courtney Coffey took to social media to express her gratitude for ‘Rajkumar’

Producer Arshad Adnan is reportedly optimistic about gradually releasing "Rajkumar" across 40 countries worldwide.

Shakib Khan Rajkumar
