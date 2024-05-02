Filmmakers protest abrupt Eid film screening cancellations at Star Cineplex

In a surprising move, Star Cineplex has cancelled continued screenings of several popular films released during Eid-ul-Fitr, only four weeks since they ran, causing a stir among filmmakers and audiences alike.

The decision has affected blockbuster hit films like "Rajkumar", "Kajol Rekha" and "Deyaler Desh" which enjoyed successful runs from the beginning.

The controversy has escalated with the abrupt replacement of these local hits with foreign movies, despite the scheduled release of new Bengali films like "Shyama Kabya" and "Dead Body".

Producers of the affected films have voiced strong objections, accusing Star Cineplex of prioritising international cinema over domestic productions. Himel Ashraf, director of "Rajkumar" highlighted the inconsistency in the Cineplex's programming, noting that his film topped ticket sales yet was sidelined.

"Despite having an audience for Bengali cinema, they decided not to run these films to make room for international films!" Ashraf lamented, pointing out the disproportionate number of shows favouring foreign films.

Himel Ashraf, further questioned, "Last week, the movie was at the top in terms of ticket sales, yet there is no show for it or any other Bengali movie in the following weeks. Is any Bengali movie not worthy of being screened even after Eid?"

He further added, "Today, I checked the ticket sales for 'Rajkumar' and 'Kajol Rekha', and 60% of the tickets are already sold. From next Friday (May 3), Bashundhara City's Star Cineplex will have six foreign films and only one Bengali film. There will be 16 shows for foreign films and only four for Bengali ones! Despite having an audience for Bengali cinema, there is no Bengali cinema! There is a long way to go for the cinema industry in this country, a lot..."

This sentiment was echoed by directors Gias Uddin Selim of "Kajol Rekha" and Mishuk Moni of "Deyaler Desh" who were equally critical of the cinema chain's sudden strategy shift. Their concerns were amplified by the lacklustre performance of newly introduced foreign films like the Spanish-language documentary "Muchachos" and the Hollywood feature "The Fall Guy", which did not meet sales expectations.

Responding to the backlash, Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of Media and Marketing at Star Cineplex, defended the chain's commitment to Bangladeshi cinema. "We have always had a genuine interest in every film produced in the country," Ahmed stated, emphasising that the decision to adjust the screening schedule was not taken lightly. According to Ahmed, the movie theatre chain has to balance local and international offerings, adhering to a global cinema operation standard.

The debate has intensified on social media, with Bengali cinema enthusiasts expressing their frustration and solidarity with the concerned directors. Amidst the outcry, a last-minute schedule change was announced, reintroducing "Rajkumar" to the lineup, hinting at possible adjustments based on audience demand and further negotiations.

Local filmmakers continue to advocate for a fair share of screen time, with Selim specifically requesting that at least 40% of the shows be reserved for domestic films to support the local industry.

The ongoing controversy underscores the challenges Bengali cinemas face in maintaining visibility in a market increasingly dominated by international titles.