Rafiath Rashid Mithila’s versatility shines through ‘Kajol Rekha’

Rafiath Rashid Mithila is a highly acclaimed figure in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry. Her portrayal of the character Kankon Dasi in the anthological film "Kajol Rekha" has earned her praise akin to winning an award, with some suggesting she has surpassed even her own previous performances.

The "Myself Allen Swapan" famed actress has not only received acclaim from industry insiders but also from a wide array of audiences. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Mithila shares her heartfelt appreciation, plans, aspirations within Bangali cinema, and more.

Having been a fixture in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry for nearly two decades, Mithila has showcased her talent not only in films but also in web series. Her versatility is evident in projects both in Bangla and English languages, such as the series "Myself Allen Swapan".

Mithila expressed gratitude for the widespread appreciation, emphasising the significance of recognition from individuals beyond the industry. Encouraging those who haven't yet watched "Kajol Rekha", she extends an invitation to experience the film firsthand.

Veteran actress Suborna Mustafa recently watched "Kajol Rekha" and took to Facebook to praise Mithila's performance. In response, Mithila expressed her appreciation, highlighting Suborna's stature as a respected artiste and the significance of her praise.

Reflecting on the challenges of portraying Kankon Dasi, Mithila acknowledged the historical context of the character and the responsibility that came with it. "I was initially really apprehensive regarding the portrayal of the character and uncertain about how audiences would perceive Kankon Dasi in the film," said Mithila, who has since received a positive reception for her portrayal.

Mithila's collaboration with director Gias Uddin Selim in "Kajol Rekha" stemmed from a long-standing discussion, with Selim proposing the idea and considering Mithila for the role of Kajol Rekha as well, the actress shared.

Asked about her decision to take on the role of Kankon Dasi, Mithila explained, "After thorough consideration of the script and discussions with the director, I felt compelled to portray the character. With the film's release, she feels validated in her decision."

"It was certainly challenging. The story dates back four hundred years. It's a tale that was once heard from generation to generation. A very familiar story. That's why I had to prepare for the character of Kankon Dasi for a long time," Mithila said.

As "Kajol Rekha" approaches its one-month milestone in theatres, Mithila anticipates its continued success, attributing its popularity to the compelling story and Selim's meticulous direction.

On the heels of her recent Best Actress award at the prestigious 14th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in India for her film "O Abhagi", Mithila expressed gratitude for the recognition. "I have put in a lot of effort for the film "O Abhagi." It's been a great project. It feels really good to receive an award in India for this. I am grateful to the jury board," shared the actress.

With audiences eagerly awaiting the release of "Meghla" and "Arannyer Pracheen Probad", in Kolkata alongside ongoing screenings of "Jole Jwole Tara" and "Nuliachharir Sonar Pahar" in Bangladesh, Mithila acknowledges the diverse offerings available to viewers.

Despite her busy schedule, Mithila is yet to watch "Kajol Rekha", attributing her delay to prior commitments abroad. However, she remains eager to view the film upon her return.