Sun Apr 7, 2024 08:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 09:10 PM

Star Cineplex to release record number of Bangla movies this Eid

Photo: Collected

At least 13 films are set to hit theatres this Eid, surpassing previous records of last year. However, amidst this fierce competition, only a handful of films will make the cut. Star Cineplex plans to showcase a curated selection of eight movies from the lineup.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of Media and Marketing, Star Cineplex, confirmed the news to The Daily Star. The cineplex authorities will be screening "Rajkumar", Deyaler Desh", "Kajol Rekha", "Meghna Konnya", "Mona: Jinn 2", "Green Card", "Omar", and "Ahare Jibon" at Star Cineplex during the Eid festivities. 

This is the first time that so many Bangla films will be screened simultaneously at Star Cineplex. Mesbah Ahmed emphasised that the selection of the movies will be based on its merits. However, the audience's keenest interest seems to be leaning towards "Rajkumar," "Omar," "Deyaler Desh," and "Kajol Rekha." 

Star Cineplex will kick off advance ticket sales in a day or two for the movies. 

New Bengali films to root for this Eid

The thirteen movies slated for release this Eid include: "Rajkumar," "Deyaler Desh," "Omar," "Lipstick," "Kajol Rekha," "Green Card," "Ahare Jibon," "Dead Body," "Sonar Chor," "Mona: Jinn 2," "Potu," "Meghna Konnya," and "Maya: The Love."

 

