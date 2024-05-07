Coke Studio Bangla’s ‘Ma Lo Ma’ trending on YouTube

Coke Studio Bangla's "Ma Lo Ma" has soared to the number one trending position on YouTube within four days of its release.

Featuring Arif Dewan, Sagor Dewan, and Aly Hasan, the song boasts beautifully arranged music by Pritom Hasan. The music video has already gained an impressive 4 million views in this short span of time.

Video of Ma Lo Ma | Coke Studio Bangla | Season 3 | Pritom Hasan X Shagor Dewan X Arif Dewan X Aly Hasan

Coke Studio Bangla and Adnan Al Rajeev, one of its music directors, shared the exciting news on social media. Adnan expressed, "This is it. This is what we've been working towards—to trend at number 1. Really grateful to the audience for believing in us."

Social media has been abuzz since the release of this song, with fans sharing numerous reels and reaction videos. International fans from countries including India, Pakistan, and all over the world have expressed their positive reactions to the video, praising Coke Studio Bangla for consistently elevating their game in showcasing our culture with brilliant production.

Recently, popular social media-based dance group The Quick Style released a distinctive cover of "Ma Lo Ma" which has already been shared 6.2k times. The Norwegian dance group was founded by two Norwegian-Pakistani twins, Suleman and Bilal Malik, along with their childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan, who is of Norwegian-Thai descent.

The group gained prominence after winning Norske Talenter, the Norwegian edition of the Got Talent franchise, in 2009. They have also showcased their talent on NBC's World of Dance and other dance competitions.