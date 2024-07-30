'Laage Ura Dhura' sets milestone for Bengali movie songs

The song "Laage Ura Dhura" from the Eid special release "Toofan" quickly gained widespread popularity online, upon its release. Featuring vocals by Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara, the track has not only been trending in Bangladesh but has also made its mark on YouTube's global trending chart.

Recently, it achieved a notable milestone — on Chorki's YouTube channel alone, the song surpassed 100 million views in just two months, setting a new precedent for Bengali movie songs.

As of the time this report was written, "Laage Ura Dhura" has garnered over 100 million views. Additionally, it has accumulated over 30 million views on the SVF channel in India.

Previously, "Dushtu Kokil" held the record for reaching 100 million views in the shortest time (23 days) across two channels combined. However, the current view count for "Dushtu Kokil" on a single channel stands at 95 million.

The chorus of "Laage Ura Dhura" is inspired by Razzak Dewan's tune "Morar Kokil". The song's lyrics were penned by Rasel Mahmud and Shorif Uddin.

The musoic video of the song features performances by Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty, with Pritom Hasan and producer Raihan Rafi making surprise appearances.