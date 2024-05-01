Arshad Adnan announces two new films with Shakib Khan

Additionally, there's a subtle tease about the potential sequel "Priyotoma 2".

In an exciting revelation for fans of Bangladeshi cinema, producer Arshad Adnan has unveiled plans for yet another collaboration with Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan. This announcement comes hot on the heels of their previous successful ventures, marking a promising continuation of their partnership in the film industry.

Their journey began with the blockbuster hit "Priyotoma", a film produced under Adnan's Versatile Media banner. Released last year during Eid-ul-Azha, "Priyotoma" not only captured the hearts of audiences but also enjoyed significant commercial success. Following this triumph, the duo presented "Rajkumar" during Eid-ul-Fitr this year, which, although receiving positive reviews, couldn't quite match the commercial prowess of its predecessor.

Undeterred by any challenges, Adnan has now unveiled plans for Shakib's next cinematic venture. Making the announcement on a televised programme yesterday, Adnan revealed that two new films with Shakib are in the pipeline. One is earmarked for release next Eid-ul-Fitr, while the other is scheduled for Pahela Baishakh. Unlike their previous collaborations helmed by director Himel Ashraf, these upcoming projects will see the baton passed to different directors.

Amongst the disclosed details is the revelation of a film titled "Shaheb", produced under Adnan's banner, to be directed by filmmaker Saif Chandan, renowned for his work on "Local". However, the director for the other project remains undisclosed, sparking speculation that Adnan might take the reins himself.

One burning question on everyone's mind is the identity of Shakib's co-star in "Shaheb". While foreign actresses graced the screens in "Priyotoma" and "Rajkumar", there are hints of a local actress making her debut alongside Shakib in "Shaheb". Adnan remains tight-lipped about her identity, promising an official announcement within a week. Additionally, there's a subtle tease about the potential sequel "Priyotoma 2".

As anticipation builds for "Shaheb", director Saif Chandan reveals that the script, penned by Ferari Farhad, is nearing completion. Meanwhile, Shakib finds himself immersed in the filming of "Tufan" in India, adding another feather to his cap. Details regarding his return and subsequent filming commitments are expected to unfold in due course.

While Shakib's fans eagerly await "Tufan", directed by Raihan Rafi, scheduled for release during Eid-ul-Adha, Adnan has stirred further excitement by acquiring Shakib's incomplete project "Agun". Plans for its release during the same festive period are afoot, with Adnan expressing his intentions to finalise the decision after discussions with Shakib.