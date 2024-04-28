Shakib Khan to get remarried this year, but when?

Renowned Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, known for his roles in numerous blockbuster films, has long been a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi film industry for over two decades. However, more than his cinematic endeavours, recent developments in his personal life have sparked widespread interest and speculation.

Shakib Khan, who has been married twice before, is currently juggling his responsibilities as a father to his two children, Abraham and Shehzad, from his previous marriages to Apu Biswas and Shobnom Yesmin Bubly. Despite his dedication to his children, his past relationships have left a mark on his family life, prompting his relatives to encourage him to remarry and establish stability in his personal affairs.

According to sources close to Shakib Khan's family, the actor has faced challenges due to the strained relationships with his ex-wives, Apu Biswas and Shobnom Bubly. Their public remarks and disagreements have often overshadowed Shakib's professional endeavours and caused distress within his family circle.

In light of these circumstances, Shakib Khan's family has initiated discussions about his remarriage, viewing it as a means to bring harmony and tranquillity back into his life. While Shakib Khan has remained silent on the matter publicly, his family's concerns have prompted him to consider their advice seriously.

Despite maintaining a stoic silence on the topic of his children, Shakib Khan has been vocal about his dedication to his family. However, recent comments made by his ex-wives during the last Eid have reportedly angered Shakib Khan, further emphasizing the need for him to prioritize his family's well-being.

As the year draws to a close, Shakib Khan's family is hopeful that he will heed their advice and take steps towards building a more stable and fulfilling personal life through marriage.