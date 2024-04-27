TV & Film
Film Artiste Association: Is Zayed Khan getting his membership back?

Since the recent election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association and the victory of Misha Sawdagar and Monowar Hossain Dipjol's panel, a rumor has been circulating — implying Zayed Khan, whose membership from the association was canceled during the previous term of 2022-2024, is regaining his membership.

"We have decided to reinstate all the members excluded from the association. No one will be excluded. Instead, everyone will be reinstated as members. Additionally, new members will be recruited," stated newly elected General Secretary Dipjol.

He further added, "I don't know why Zayed Khan's membership was revoked. However, the exclusion is illegal, since he is an artiste. We will discuss his matter in the meeting."

Nipun and Ilias Kanchan, upon getting elected during the previous election cycle, revoked Zayed Khan's membership in the Film Artistes' Association on March 2.

